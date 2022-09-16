Latest update September 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

DPP throws out private criminal charge against Crime Chief.

Sep 16, 2022

Kaieteur News – One day after the lawyer for Detective Sergeant Dion Bascom filed a private criminal charge against Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum,  the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack on Thursday discontinued it.

Director of Public Prosecution, Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC

On Wednesday, when Bascom appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to three cybercrime charges, he filed a similar charge against Blanhum. That charge states that on August 17, 2022 at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, Blanhum used a computer system to transmit electronic data with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Bascom.   Blanhum was slated to appear in court on September 21, 2022.

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum

However, on Thursday, the DPP sent a letter to the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan informing her that the charge against the Crime Chief is to be discontinued. In order to discontinue the charge the DPP exercised the powers conferred on her by Article 187 (1) (c) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

According to Article 187:1: “The Director of Public Prosecutions (referred to in this article as ‘the Director’) shall have power in any case in which he or she considers it desirable to do so – (a) to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person before any court, other than a court martial, in respect of any offence against the law of Guyana; (b) to take over and continue any such criminal proceedings that may have been instituted by any other person or authority, and (c) to discontinue at any stage before judgment is delivered on any such criminal proceedings instituted or undertaken by him or her or any other person or authority.”

Attorney-at-Law, Nigel Hughes

According to the police, the lawyers for the Crime Chief contended that the charge brought by Bascom’s lawyer is an abuse of the court’s process and is nothing more than an attempt to intimidate the Crime Chief.  On Wednesday Bascom pleaded not guilty to three cybercrime charges that were read to him by McLennan and he was released on $300,000 bail. The charges against Bascom came weeks after he made accusations about an alleged police cover-up in the murder of Ricardo Fagundes, known as ‘Paper Shorts’.

Detective Sergeant, Dion Bascom

According to reports, Bascom had made a Facebook live accusing several high-ranking members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) of covering-up the findings unearthed in Fagundes murder investigation.

In fact, he had made accusations against his bosses at the Force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), claiming that they were bribed. Fagundes was gunned down on March 21, 2021, moments after stepping out of a popular bar on Main Street, Georgetown by two men who emerged from the back seat of a heavily tinted, white Toyota Fielder Wagon.

Following Bascom’s allegations, the Force had not only denied the claims but had also called Bascom a liar and even investigated him for breaching its code of conduct. Nevertheless, Bascom stood by his allegations and publicly stated that he had evidence too. He had stated, however, that he was fearful for his life and needed protection.

 

 

 

