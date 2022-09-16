CCJ President hails Justice Pollard as distinguished Caribbean Son

Kaieteur News – President of the Caribbean Court of Justice, Adrian Saunders said the late Justice Duke Pollard was a distinguished son of the Caribbean soil, an eminent Jurist with expertise in International Economic Law, the Law of the Sea, International Institutional Law, the Law of Treaties, General Integration Law and Economic Integration Law.

Justice Pollard passed away earlier this week in New York, where he was being treated for an illness. In a statement marking his death, Saunders who had served with Pollard at the CCJ said, “On behalf of the Judges and staff of the Caribbean Court of Justice and the members of the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission, I express our profound grief on the passing of Mr. Justice Duke Pollard, former CCJ Judge. Mr. Justice Pollard was a member of the inaugural bench in 2005. Indeed, he was the International Law Expert on that bench, and he diligently served until 2010.”

Saunders noted that prior to joining the CCJ, Justice Pollard participated in both the development of the Original and Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas and many of the agreements and protocols that pertain specifically to the Caribbean Court of Justice. He said as an academic and educator, Justice Pollard also guided, mentored, and inspired many students when he wore the hat of Professor in the Law Department of the University of Guyana and even after. “We at the CCJ recognise his contribution to the architecture and administration of justice at the Court, in the field of education and foreign affairs. His deep commitment to Caribbean excellence and integration will be sorely missed. Our sincerest condolences are extended to his widow, Mrs. Donna Pollard, his children, and other family members. Guyana and the Caribbean Community have lost a legal giant and a faithful servant of the Community,” Justice Saunders said. .

In an earlier statement, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr. Carla Barnett, said she is extremely saddened by the loss of Justice (Ret’d) Pollard. “His immense contribution to the jurisprudence of our Community and his work towards the establishment of the Caribbean Court of Justice and as a member of the Court assures his legacy. Justice Pollard, a Guyanese who served at the CARICOM Secretariat, in posts including Officer-in-Charge, Legal and Institutional Development Division, and Director of the CARICOM Legislative Drafting Facility, died on Tuesday.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall said Justice Pollard spent most of his professional life at CARICOM, elevating himself as the Chief Legal draftsman in that organisation. “He is credited with drafting most of the legal instruments of this institution. He headed the team that worked on the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. He authored many publications regarding Caribbean integration and edited and compiled a consolidation of important legal agreements, treaties and instruments of CARICOM.”

Nandlall said Justice Pollard was part of an elite team that worked towards the establishment of the Caribbean Court of Justice. “No doubt he would have played a lead role in drafting the agreements, instruments and legislation that created the Court, including the rules of that Court.

Soon after the Court was established, he was appointed a Judge of the Court. Obviously because he was considered suitably qualified to sit in its original jurisdiction, that is to say, its treaty jurisdiction. However he also sat as a Judge in the Appellate jurisdiction of that Court. I had the privilege of appearing before him in both jurisdictions of that Court. I will take the liberty of saying that he acquitted himself well as a member of the Caribbean’s highest Court.

Upon his retirement he took up a post with the University of Guyana as a Lecturer of Law in the Department of Law. It is during this stint that he was conferred with a Professorship.

To his grieving family, friends and colleagues, I offer my deepest condolences,” Nandlall added.