Ali hails ‘fruitful meeting with US Vice President

Sep 16, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali and several Caribbean Community leaders on Thursday met with United States of America Vice President, Kamala Harris, in Washington DC.

President Irfaan Ali and his Caricom counterparts: Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados,  and Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of Suriname and  Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic

The meeting, the Office of the President said was a follow-up to President Joseph Biden and Vice President Harris’s commitments in their meeting with Caribbean leaders at the Summit of the Americas in June of 2022 to partner with Caribbean nations to promote energy security, access to finance, and food security in the Caribbean.

The three areas are what Caribbean leaders identified as their top priorities, OP said. President Ali is the lead on agriculture and food security in the CARICOM quasi Cabinet. In a subsequent statement, President hailed the meeting as very successful. He said at the meeting United States Government reiterated its pledge of US$28 million in financing for Caribbean countries to tackle food security.

 

 

 

 

