Ali hails ‘fruitful meeting with US Vice President

Latest update September 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 16, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali and several Caribbean Community leaders on Thursday met with United States of America Vice President, Kamala Harris, in Washington DC.
The meeting, the Office of the President said was a follow-up to President Joseph Biden and Vice President Harris’s commitments in their meeting with Caribbean leaders at the Summit of the Americas in June of 2022 to partner with Caribbean nations to promote energy security, access to finance, and food security in the Caribbean.
The three areas are what Caribbean leaders identified as their top priorities, OP said. President Ali is the lead on agriculture and food security in the CARICOM quasi Cabinet. In a subsequent statement, President hailed the meeting as very successful. He said at the meeting United States Government reiterated its pledge of US$28 million in financing for Caribbean countries to tackle food security.
Sep 16, 2022Cricket West Indies (CWI), in conjunction with the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Team Management have agreed to the postponement of the 1st CG United One Day International scheduled for Friday 16...
Sep 16, 2022
Sep 16, 2022
Sep 16, 2022
Sep 16, 2022
Sep 16, 2022
Kaieteur News – When Mr. Naim Chan who hosts an early morning (7-8 in the AM) programme on CNS channel 6 called me... more
Kaieteur News – What is your addiction? Most of us are addicted or in some way attached to something or the other. Not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]