3rd edition of GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Schools Football League kicks off Sunday

This Sunday, September 18, the journey to becoming the third GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Champion commences for eight Secondary School Football teams at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The tournament will adopt its customary league format, going for one round and is set to kick off with four matches that will see Milo U18 runner-ups North Ruimveldt Multilateral go head-to-head with Cummings Lodge Secondary in the opening match.

Christianburg/Wismar and West Ruimveldt Secondary’s contest will be the next to unfold while a battle between Golden Grove and friendship Secondary follows. The day caps off with a showdown between Dolphin Secondary and President’s College.

Speaking on behalf of the organizers, Petra, Troy Mendonca underscored the importance of the league format.

“It is a very important tournament. As you would know, any league format in any football arena is very, very important and I just want to express how delighted we are to have our sponsors here with us, believing in us, the third year going,” Mendonca stated.

Sharing remarks on Guyoil/ Tradewind Tankers’ behalf, Communication and Promotion Officer (CPO) Saskia McClintock, highlighted that she will be looking forward to an entertaining tournament.

McClintock said, “We’re very pleased to be here for a third time. We expect the teams to be very competitive. I love a competitive game and look forward to your best abilities on the game day.”

With Guyoil injecting in excess of $4M into the tournament, the first prize is set at $500,000 while the runner up will have to settle for $400,000. Third place will cart off with $300,000 while fourth place pockets $100,000.

The organiser also disclosed that all prizes are in kind, which goes toward a project of choice by the school that secures one of the four top spots.