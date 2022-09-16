3rd edition of GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Schools Football League kicks off Sunday

Latest update September 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 16, 2022 Sports
This Sunday, September 18, the journey to becoming the third GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Champion commences for eight Secondary School Football teams at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue.
The tournament will adopt its customary league format, going for one round and is set to kick off with four matches that will see Milo U18 runner-ups North Ruimveldt Multilateral go head-to-head with Cummings Lodge Secondary in the opening match.
Christianburg/Wismar and West Ruimveldt Secondary’s contest will be the next to unfold while a battle between Golden Grove and friendship Secondary follows. The day caps off with a showdown between Dolphin Secondary and President’s College.
Speaking on behalf of the organizers, Petra, Troy Mendonca underscored the importance of the league format.
“It is a very important tournament. As you would know, any league format in any football arena is very, very important and I just want to express how delighted we are to have our sponsors here with us, believing in us, the third year going,” Mendonca stated.
Sharing remarks on Guyoil/ Tradewind Tankers’ behalf, Communication and Promotion Officer (CPO) Saskia McClintock, highlighted that she will be looking forward to an entertaining tournament.
McClintock said, “We’re very pleased to be here for a third time. We expect the teams to be very competitive. I love a competitive game and look forward to your best abilities on the game day.”
With Guyoil injecting in excess of $4M into the tournament, the first prize is set at $500,000 while the runner up will have to settle for $400,000. Third place will cart off with $300,000 while fourth place pockets $100,000.
The organiser also disclosed that all prizes are in kind, which goes toward a project of choice by the school that secures one of the four top spots.
Sep 16, 2022Cricket West Indies (CWI), in conjunction with the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Team Management have agreed to the postponement of the 1st CG United One Day International scheduled for Friday 16...
Sep 16, 2022
Sep 16, 2022
Sep 16, 2022
Sep 16, 2022
Sep 16, 2022
Kaieteur News – When Mr. Naim Chan who hosts an early morning (7-8 in the AM) programme on CNS channel 6 called me... more
Kaieteur News – What is your addiction? Most of us are addicted or in some way attached to something or the other. Not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]