17 new COVID-19 cases detected

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Health Ministry via its latest dashboard revealed that within the last 24 hours, health authorities have detected 17 more new cases across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,239.

The dashboard shows that eight persons are in institutional isolation, 117 are in home isolation, three are quarantined institutionally and to date, a total of 69,834 persons have recovered from the virus.