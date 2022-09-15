TKR moves past Amazon Warriors with latest win

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League…

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have moved out of the cellar following a stunning 26-run win against the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Wednesday evening.

That home victory has now lifted TKR out of last place on the point standings and moved them to fourth, which means Guyana now occupies that spot in the six-franchise Caribbean Premier League tournament.

Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to field first. They bowled well to restrict a surging TKR unit to 150 – 8 in their allotted overs.

They were propelled by Colin Munro’s top score of 42 from 37 deliveries while he received support from Tim Seifert (27), Sunil Narine (26), Keiron Pollard (16) and Nicholas Pooran (15).

For the Warriors, Keemo Paul was the leading wicket taker of the match with an impressive 3 – 22 from four overs while a wicket each was claimed by Odean Smith and Tabraiz Shamsi.

In reply, Warriors lost Paul Stirling in the first over of the chase without scoring. Chandrapaul Hemraj (28) was eventually Warriors’ top scorer with 28 as Colin Ingram (13), Heinrich Klaasen (19) and the skipper, Shimron Hetmyer (20) all departing after respectable starts.

Paul and Smith both went without scoring while Romario Shepherd could only muster eight run. The debutant Junior Sinclair got 14 runs under his belt before he became one of Andre Russell’s three victims.

The equation was more than favourable for the Warriors for the majority of the chase, but once wickets began to tumble, the task became very tough.

When the final wicket fell with the score on 124, 2.1 overs still remained in the match. Russell did not fire with the bat but was economical with the ball as he took 3 – 16 from 2.5 overs.

The man-of-the-match, Narine, was his usual miserly self with 2 – 9 from his four overs while Akeal Hosein snagged 3 – 36 as Daryn Dupavillon and Ravi Rampaul chipped in with a wicket each.

Today the tournament continues with one match from 10:00am which will see the tournament front runners, Barbados Royals take on the Jamaica Tallawahs.