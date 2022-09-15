Sterling Products Ltd seeking EPA’s help against Pritipaul Singh for trespassing Providence waterfront property

Kaieteur News – Sterling Products Limited (SPL) has lodged an official complaint with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stating that agents of Pritipaul Singh Investments Inc. have been trespassing on its waterfront property situated at Lot ‘E’ Providence and is presently executing construction works.

Sterling Products informed the regulatory body that the foregoing persists in spite of the court ordering that the company vacates the property in question. It recalled that the issue of trespassing was previously before the courts where Justice Jo-Ann Barlow on December 2, 2020 declared that the claimant, SPL, is the legal owner of the properties known as plots F and F1 and Lot E which form part of plantation Providence situated on the Eastern Bank of the Demerara River. The transport also states that SPL has the right in perpetuity to use the foreshore of the property and to enjoy all riparian rights and construct jetties, moorings or any other facilities required always. Pritipaul which has structures and materials on the land was also ordered to make the payment of $1M for trespass committed on SPL’s property.

Pritipaul Singh Investments Limited subsequently filed for an appeal on March 2, 2021 for a stay of execution on the foregoing judgment and alternatively, that an order for the status quo as regard the occupation and possession of the disputed land and or subject portion of land be preserved and maintained. Kaieteur News understands that the appeal was refused by Justice Rishi Persaud and his decision handed down on July 29, 2021.

SPL officials confirmed that the matter is still engaging the attention of the courts given the continued insistence of Pritipaul to not vacate the waterfront property. Sterling Products has also informed the EPA that the mangroves protecting its sea defence are currently being removed, meanwhile, a number of holes have been dug in the ground for the purpose of burning waste materials. It has since requested the immediate intervention of the EPA into this matter before it escalates further. Kaieteur News understands that a copy of the transport was provided to the EPA along with several court documents. Kaieteur News reached out to Capt. Stephen Thomas Director General of the Maritime Administration Board (MARAD) yesterday to ascertain if permission was given to Pritipaul Singh for its current efforts. Thomas only said he was not in a position to answer. Efforts to contact officials at the Sea Defense Board for commentary, unfortunately, proved futile.