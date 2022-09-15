Second Monkeypox patient discharged from hospital

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony on Wednesday announced that the second diagnosed patient has been discharged from isolation.

The minister, who made the announcement during his daily COVID-19 update, had mentioned on Monday that the first diagnosed patient was discharged too from the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal.

“The second patient has also been discharged and we have checked in with the person’s close contact and there have been no signs and symptoms of any rash developing so they are also cleared,” he added. With over 95 countries detecting the disease, Guyana on August 22 confirmed its first case which was a 57-year-old man from Region Four and on August 30 confirmed its second case which was a Region Four woman in her 30s. The two persons had no connection with each other.

The two persons, he said on Wednesday would not be able to spread the disease, having been recovered and cleared by health officials. “We are quite satisfied that they cannot spread anything, they have been in isolation with us for the requisite period so we are quite satisfied. So at this point in time, they would not be able to spread anything,” he said.

As reported, Monkeypox is a disease which causes pus-filled blisters that crust over and fall off. It spreads by someone coming into contact with a person or an animal infected with the virus. Last May, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the growing Monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency. The general symptom of Monkeypox is a rash. From the time one is exposed to the time of sign of infections, the disease lasts between 14 to 21 days.