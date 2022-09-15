Rudy Small resigns from Linden Hospital

– local leaders call for the installation of hospital’s board

Kaieteur News – Following months of protest action for him to be removed, controversial Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rudolph Small of Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), has resigned.

This was relayed to the Region 10 Regional Democratic Council (RDC) by Regional Executive Officer (REO), Dwight John, on Thursday at the RDC’s statutory meeting. Regional Health Officer, Dr. Gregory Harris, is currently acting as the hospital’s CEO; however, a new CEO is expected to be appointed soon.

Regional Chairman Deron Adams said while officials would welcome the appointment of a new CEO, it must not be one who is power drunk and makes decisions that are not in the best interest of the institution and staff members. Adams believes that it was the constant pressure placed on Small by staff members and officials through protest, caused him to resign.

Small burst onto the public scene following derogatory remarks, which he made about nurses working the night shift to the media. He was also criticised for terminating the contract of the St. John’s Brigade, illegally erecting a new fence on the public road and more recently not renewing the contracts of several employees- a decision which was later overturned by the Minister of Health.

Adams told Kaieteur News that: “under Small’s tenure, the LHC has seen the resignation or dismissal of a number of nurses and administrative and other staff members. Besides, many of the policies and projects that were undertaken previously to ensure improvement of healthcare services saw regression, many long standing contractors lost their contracts with the hospital and many decisions that were not favourably received by the staff members were unilaterally made.”

In this regard, the RDC is calling for installation of a Board of Directors to ensure direct power is not given to one individual as was the case under Small’s tenure. “We do not want to have a situation where one person is unilaterally making decisions that are not in the best interest of the people. We want to ensure that a board will have oversight over a number of critical things in relation to the health of our people,” Adams said.

He reiterated that there is need for a CEO that will ensure high-end technology is brought to the hospital and more specialised services, training is given to staff, etc… “We want MRI machines, CT scanners and other things will be invested in the hospital from the oil resources that we too in Region 10 should benefit from.”