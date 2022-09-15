Mohamed, Singh lead Everest CC Masters to victory

A fine all-round performance by Saheed Mohamed and a tidy spell from skipper Rajesh Singh, handed Everest Cricket Club Masters an eight-wicket win over Pomeroon Masters when the teams collided in a T20 fixture this past Sunday.

The hosts, Pomeroon, were inserted to bat first in front of a fair-sized crowd at the picturesque Tennessee Farm and were off to a decent start with the openers adding 30 in three overs.

However, Singh brought himself on and immediately provided his team with the breakthrough.

He picked up three more quick wickets to apply the brakes on the scoring as Pomeroon Masters were restricted to 124 for 8.

Kenneth Deagulla and Wayne Holder made 29 each with the former hitting with two fours and three sixes while Holder struck four fours. Ryang Tang contributed 15 as Singh grabbed 4 for 26 from four overs, Mohamed had 2 for 14 from four overs while Anand Persaud and Randy Lindore took one wicket each.

Everest Masters replied with 125 for 2 from 16 overs. Mohamed struck three fours and one six in a top score of 58 while Anthony Ifill made 46 not out with five fours and a six.

This was a return fixture after the visitors hosted Pomeroon Masters earlier in the year. The game was sponsored by Pomeroon Masters, who expressed gratitude to Yuri Alphonso and Satyendra Khemraj for their input. Everest Masters will now host Dundee Masters on October 2.