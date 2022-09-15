Mocha taxi driver killed during row over parking spot

Kaieteur News – It was a bloody scene Wednesday morning at the Mocha East Bank Demerara (EBD) Road head when a taxi driver stabbed one of his colleagues to death during a quarrel over parking spot.

Dead is Quincy Weekes, 41, a father of one and resident of 31 Nelson Street Mocha, EBD. The suspect is presently in police custody. Kaieteur News understands that Weekes and his alleged killer were friends who plied their trade together as taxi drivers at the Mocha Road head.

However, things turned sour between the two recently over $500.

On Wednesday morning, things took a deadly turn for Weekes after another argument erupted between the two this time over parking spot. Police believe that the new argument had only added fuel to the fire because the alleged killer was already angry about the $500 dispute they had.

As things escalated, he reportedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed Weekes several times about his body until he fell to the ground.

Weekes reportedly bled to death in minutes. Investigators reported that when they arrived at the scene, Weekes was found lying in a pool of blood. They counted at least four stab wounds about his body- one under his left shoulder, two on both of his hands and another to his left side chest. His body was removed and taken to a funeral home. The suspect was reportedly injured also. He was taken away for medical attention but remains in police custody as investigations continue.