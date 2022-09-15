Men accidentally shot at Gold Finger Landing

Latest update September 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Monday, two men were shot accidentally during a fight between two other men at Gold Finger Landing, Cuyuni River, the Guyana Police Force has said.
The incident occurred around 09:50hrs. Injured are 38-year-old Ronell Trotman of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara and 30-year-old Kurt Arthur of 51 First Alley, Wismar, Linden. According to a police report, two men one being Guyanese and the other being Venezuelan were having a heated argument, which escalated. The men reportedly pulled out their guns and opened fire on each other.
Trotman and Arthur were caught in the crossfire and both received minor injuries. Reportedly after the incident, at about 10:30hrs Trotman and Arthur traveled to Aurora Gold Mines to seek help where their injuries were treated. They would later be taken to Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) via helicopter. Commander of the Regional Division Seven, Dion Moore confirmed Trotman was shot in his right arm while Arthur was shot in his left thigh.
