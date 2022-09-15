De Opposition gat a plaster fuh every sore

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Opposition get de chance dem wanted all along. De claims and objections period get extend suh dem can better scrutinise de preliminary list of electors.

All along dem bin claim how de list bloated and how it gat plenty dead people. Now dem can produce de names of all dem dead people and prove to de country dat plenty dead people deh pon de list.

But dem boys gat a feeling dat de Coal-a-Shun gan disappoint dem. Dem nah gan produce de names of de dead wah deh pon de list. But dem gan find a new excuse fuh claim how de list gat prablems.

De list is always used as de pretext when de parties nah ready fuh elections. But dem gat a system call continuous registration suh dem nah gat no reason why de list should be a prablem. But de opposition does create a problem just fuh give demselves headaches.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de man wah guh to de docta and tell he how he does get regular headaches. De docta tell he how when he, de docta, get headaches, he does go home and give he wife a nice big hug.

Two days after de man visit de docta again. De docta ask he how he coming along with de headaches. De man tell de docta how de headaches disappear.

“By de way,” said de man, “yuh gat a nice house, docta.”

Talk half, leff half.