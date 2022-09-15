Contract signed for widening of road between Conversation Tree and Sheriff Street

Latest update September 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Kalico Guyana Inc. and S. Jagmohan Construction have been awarded separate contracts totaling over$1.8B to widen the road between Conversation Tree and Sheriff Street.
This is according to information provided on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board website, which stated that the project was awarded on August 29, last to the total sum of $1,896,652,196. The Ministry of Public Works project, which is divided into two lots (Lot8A and Lot8B) would see the widening of corridor from Conversation Tree to Dennis Street to exit out to Sheriff Street. The works, the Ministry’s engineer had estimated that Lot8A would cost $1,132,409,922, while Lot8B would cost $841,072,250.
Kaieteur News understands S.Jagmohan Construction was awarded the contract for Lot8A to the tune of $1,066,358,738, while Kalico Guyana Inc. will execute the works at Lot8B to the tune of $830,293,458. Speaking at a contract signing ceremony back in June, the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar had stated that it is a four-lane road they are looking to open up from Conversation Tree to Sheriff Street. “Right now, there is a tender out to open up a four lane from Conversation Tree, through that entire area by Campbellville bringing you out into Drury Lane connecting you to Sheriff Street,” he had mentioned.
