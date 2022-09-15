‘Climate disasters accounting for US$200M losses daily’

– UN Secretary General blames addiction to fossil fuel

Kaieteur News – Addiction to fossil fuel development across the World has resulted in more severe climate disasters, with daily losses amounting to over US$200 million, United Nations Secretary General (SG), Antonio Guterres has said.

He made the comment at the launch of ‘United in Science 2022 Report’ on Tuesday, pointing out that “climate impacts (are) heading into uncharted territories of destruction.

Despite this, he argued that, “Yet each year we double-down on this fossil fuel addiction, even as the symptoms get rapidly worse.” He pointed out that climate is rapidly heating up, with floods, droughts, heatwaves, extreme storms and wildfires moving from bad to worse. In fact, the SG noted that these events have been breaking records with ever alarming frequency.

He reasoned, “Heatwaves in Europe. Colossal floods in Pakistan. Prolonged and severe droughts in China, the Horn of Africa and the United States. There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters. They are the price of humanity’s fossil fuel addiction.” To this end, he added, “The number of weather, climate and water-related disasters has increased by a factor of five over the past 50 years. Daily losses total more than $200 million dollars. Even as we know the cure. Our leaders pledged in the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees and build climate resilience. This year’s United in Science report shows that we are still way off track.”

Guterres pointed out that climate action is still lacking on key fronts, while the poorest countries and people are being affected the most. He however made it clear that no country is immune to these disasters. According to him, “the report is a shameful reminder that resilience-building is the neglected half of the climate equation. It is a scandal that developed countries have failed to take adaptation seriously, and shrugged off their commitments to help the developing world. The Glasgow decision urges developed countries to provide collectively $40 billion dollars a year in new adaptation finance. This must be delivered in full, as a starting point. But it is clearly not enough.

Adaptation finance needs are set to grow to at least $300 billion dollars a year by 2030.”

Having just returned from Pakistan where the one of the world’s largest flood disasters is currently playing out, the UN SG made it clear that there is a massive scale of need. As such, he said at the very least, 50 percent of all climate finance must go to adaptation. A CNN report on Tuesday explained that the floods were caused by record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountain regions. So far, it has claimed the lives of more than 1,400 people, and affected an estimated 33 million more, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops. Damages are now expected to total more than $30 billion — triple that of an earlier estimate of around $10 billion.

The UN SG explained, “This is a moral imperative, but it is also a matter of common sense. Adaptation investments pay huge human dividends, for donors and vulnerable countries, people and communities alike. And yet most multilateral development banks are not doing enough.” Moreover, Guterres urged that a renewable energy revolution is needed to drastically cut carbon emissions. In fact he charged that all countries must boost their national climate ambition every year, until they are on track. He said, The G20, which is responsible for 80 percent of global emissions, must lead the way. There must be no new coal plants built, with coal phased out by 2030 for OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries, and by 2040 for all others.” “The current fossil fuel free-for-all must end now. It is a recipe for permanent climate chaos and suffering,” Guterres insisted. He called on leaders to heed the facts of the United in Science 2022 Report, adding that pledges must turn to action.