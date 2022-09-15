Bascom files private cyberbullying charge against Crime Chief

Kaieteur News – Detective Sergeant Dion Bascom on Wednesday used the opportunity when he appeared in the City Court to answer to three cybercrime charges; to file a similar charge against Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum.

The charges against Bascom come weeks after he made accusations about an alleged police cover-up in the murder of Ricardo Fagundes, known as ‘Paper Shorts’. Bascom appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, in the company of his attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes.

He was slapped with three counts of using a computer system to humiliate a person, contrary to section 19(5) (a) of the Cyber Crime Act of 2018. The first charge alleges that on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, Bascom used a computer system to transmit electronic data with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Superintendent Chabinauth Singh. The two other charges allege that on August 13 and 19, 2022, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, the detective used a computer system to transmit electronic data with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Superintendent Mitchell Caesar.

The detective denied the charges that were read to him and he was placed on a total of $300,000 bail. The matter was then adjourned to September 21, 2022. While at the court, Bascom through his attorney filed a private criminal charge against the Crime Chief for statements he made about the detective. Bascom had made a Facebook live accusing several high-ranking members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) of covering-up the findings unearthed in Fagundes’ murder investigation.

In fact, he had made accusations against his bosses at the Force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), claiming that they were bribed. Fagundes was gunned down on March 21, 2021, moments after stepping out of a popular bar on Main Street, Georgetown by two men who emerged from the back seat of a heavily tinted, white Toyota Fielder Wagon. Following Bascom’s allegations, the Force had not only denied the claims but had called Bascom a liar and even investigated him for breaching its code of conduct. Nevertheless, Bascom stood by his allegations and publicly stated that he had evidence too. He had stated, however, that he was fearful for his life and needed protection.

It was Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken and Crime Chief Blanhum who had held a press conference that was aired live, refuting the claims made by Bascom. At that press conference, Blanhum had made several statements in relation to Bascom and what he accused them of. Kaieteur News understands that the private criminal charge that Bascom filed against the Crime Chief is in relation to statements he made during the press conference. The charge states that on August 17, 2022 at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, Blanhum used a computer system to transmit electronic data with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Bascom. Blanhum is slated to appear in court on September 21, 2022.