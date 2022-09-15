Archery Guyana’s Samira Duncan claims Gold and Silver at CDC

The Caribbean Development Championships also known as the CDC is a fairly new event to the Archery calendar. This Championship was designed to promote and grow archery within the developing Caribbean and Latin American regions with expertise from the already developed regions of archery.

This year it was held in Santo Domingo, Dominica Republic from September 5-9, with athletes staying in the Santo Domingo’s Olympic Village. Archery Guyana was represented by its member, Samira Duncan, who participated in the Senior Women’s Recurve Beginner event and won a Bronze medal.

She also was able to team up with Carlos Espinoza, a Dominican Republic archer, to win the Mixed Doubles Recurve Gold Medal.

In the singles event, Duncan was third with a total of 477 with 8 (10+X) and 3 bulls eyes behind the winner, Cynthia Gonzalez (525) with 9 (10+X) and 1 bulls eye and the runner up Yonaigris Matos Cordero (524), with 4 (10+X) and 0 bulls eye.

During her time there, Archery Guyana facilitated her participation from the 7th – 9th at a morning Coaching Training Seminar with Coach Phil Graves. The renowned coach had previously visited Guyana and conducted the Archery Guyana’s Initial Training Course.

As a result of the training, Duncan will be able to join the Archery Guyana coaches unit to assist in coaching Archery Guyana’s members.

The Board of Directors wishes to congratulate Duncan on her performance.