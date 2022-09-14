Would there be enough time?

Other participating countries in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 have named their teams, but not CWI. Seems CWI is waiting for the conclusion of the current CPL tournament to select the team. With CPL concluding on September 30 and World Cup commencing October 16, would this give players enough time to get themselves in gear for this high power, mega event? Just asking.

Shamshun Mohamed