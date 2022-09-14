Would there be enough time?

Latest update September 14th, 2022 12:54 AM
Sep 14, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor
Other participating countries in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 have named their teams, but not CWI. Seems CWI is waiting for the conclusion of the current CPL tournament to select the team. With CPL concluding on September 30 and World Cup commencing October 16, would this give players enough time to get themselves in gear for this high power, mega event? Just asking.
Regards
Shamshun Mohamed
Sep 14, 2022– CPL comes to Guyana on September 21 Kaieteur News – Guyanese cricket lovers turned out in their numbers to purchase tickets on Tuesday morning as the second batch for the knockout stage...
Sep 14, 2022
Sep 14, 2022
Sep 14, 2022
Sep 14, 2022
Sep 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – This country is so filled with crushing, drowning hypocrisy that it compels patriots to expose this... more
There is an old saying in Guyana: “You cannot put a little boy to do a big man’s job.” What is being exposed each passing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]