Woman stabs boyfriend in row over cell phone call

Kaieteur News – A woman is presently in police custody for stabbing her boyfriend twice on Monday during an argument over a cell phone call she received, reportedly from another man.

Her boyfriend, Linden Davidson, a 27-year-old labourer of Evan Street, Charlestown is hospitalised and doctors have labelled his condition as critical.

According to police, he was stabbed by the woman around 22:00hrs at his home.

The brawl between the couple started after the woman answered her phone. A reportedly jealous Davidson began questioning her about the call and this led to a heated argument. Things turned violent, this publication was informed, after the woman entered the kitchen and returned with a knife. She then launched a brutal attack on Davidson stabbing him to the neck.

To save his life, Davidson was forced to retreat by running away from the angry woman. He managed to find his bicycle and rode to the Ruimveldt Police Station where he was rescued by police.

They rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted. Doctors observed that Davidson was also stabbed above one of his eyes.

Police have since arrested his girlfriend as an investigation continues.