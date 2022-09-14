Latest update September 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race set for Sunday

Sep 14, 2022 Sports

FLASHBACK! Walter Grant-Stuart leading the pack at a recent race held in Georgetown

Kaieteur News – The Annual Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race will be held on Sunday starting at 7:30hrs.

The event will be contested in the seniors, veterans U50 and junior categories.

The race will commence at JB Singh Road (opposite GDF) and proceed to Burma Road junction, Mahaicony, while the Veterans (over 50), Ladies and juniors will proceed to Long Road junction (three corner junction over the bridge) Mahaica, and return for the finish at Carifesta Avenue.

Walter Grant-Stuart won last year’s race in a time of three hours, eight minutes, 20 seconds (3:08.20). The junior segment was won by Mario Washington. Tallim Shaw, Ajani Cutting and Susanne Hamilton were also successful in last year’s event.

