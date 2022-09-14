Stepson, friend jailed for killing estate worker

Kaieteur News – Deonarine Lakhan called “Pascal” and his friend, Roopnarine Persaud called “Helicopter”, were on Monday sentenced to 10 years and 12 years, 10 months, respectively, for killing Kawal Shivnauth called Rupesh or Rupee, an Uitvlugt Estate worker, back in 2017.

The duo was sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon in the Demerara High Court. In this matter, representing the State was Prosecutor, Muntaz Ali. Persaud was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Dexter Smartt while Lakhan was represented by Attorney, Teriq Mohammed.

In July, Lakhan, who is also the stepson of Shivnauth, and Persaud were arraigned for the murder but both men denied the capital offence and opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

The two friends admitted that on January 9, 2017 at Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, they killed 39-year-old Shivnauth of Wine Bush, Leonora, West Coast Demerara during a drinking spree.

On Monday, both men addressed the court and expressed their sympathy to the family of the deceased. In handing down his sentence, Justice Kissoon cited the social ill of alcohol consumption and how prevalent criminal acts occur in ‘rum shops’.

After deducting time for the early plea, time spent on remand and other noted deduction, Justice Kissoon ended by sentencing Lakhan to 10 years imprisonment and Persaud was handed a 12 years, 10 months sentence.

According to the State’s case, on the day of the incident, the three men were at a bar in Anna Catherina drinking when an argument ensued between Shivnauth and Persaud.

Persaud then armed himself with a knife which he used to chop the estate worker. Shivnauth then armed himself with a broken bottle to fight back but his stepson disarmed him and used his weapon against him. Shivnauth upon receiving the injuries ran out of the shop to get help but Lakhan and Persaud chased after him and dealt him several kicks and punches about his body. The 38-year-old, who was found near the ‘rum shop’ with the stabs wounds about his body, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.