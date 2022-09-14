Latest update September 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Shot robbery suspect escapes after angry mob attacks cops

Sep 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A robbery suspect, who was shot on Monday by police, seized the opportunity to escape from the lawmen after a hostile crowd, which emerged at Cooper Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, attacked them with bricks and bottles.

The shot robbery suspect currently on the run from police (Photo Credit: Daily News)

The ranks reported that they came under attack by the angry mob around 20:30hrs. They were reportedly in the area searching for a man involved in the recent robbery at the GTT store at the Giftland Mall when they heard about a shooting incident at Cooper Street.

The ranks reportedly walked to the location where they saw three men matching the description of the shooters and as they approached them, they came under gunfire from one of the suspects.
According to police, the ranks took cover and began shooting back. The suspect, who had shot at them, was shot to the leg and had fallen to the ground, while the others fled.

Ranks, this publication was told, walked up to the injured man and took away his weapon – a pistol with 2 matching rounds – but as they were about to cuff him, a mob gathered at Cooper Street and launched an attack. They reportedly surrounded the cops and began pelting them with bricks and bottles and as the lawmen tried to save themselves from being injured, the shot suspect took the opportunity to slip away.

Police began making checks for the wanted man and were told that he had turned up at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but had left before receiving treatment.
Police are still hunting for him.

