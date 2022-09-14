Pooran spurs Melbourne Sports Club to 40-overs championship in Canada

Kaieteur News – Former Guyana youth player Raja Pooran churned out an excellent bowling performance for Melbourne Sports Club against Apollo Sports Club, in the final of the Canadian Commonwealth Association of Toronto 40-overs tournament.

Last Saturday at Keele Top ground in North York Toronto, the right-arm pacer grabbed 4-29 from his maximum eight overs to help bowl out Apollo for a modest 88 in the 21st over.

His team then galloped to victory losing only one wicket with ex-Barbados and West Indies player Ryan Hurley hitting an impressive unbeaten 66, decorated with five sixes and six fours spanning 36 balls.

Apart from Pooran’s admirable bowling display, former Guyana under-19 skipper Eugene LaFleur also made an impact with his left-arm orthodox spin taking two wickets for 2 runs from five deliveries.

Another quickie and Jamaican Powell Joe-Wayne also with two wickets but conceded 33 runs from four overs.

Earlier, Apollo Sports Club was asked to take first strike but their innings never got momentum as they lost wickets frequently on a responsive pitch. They had extras as a top-score of 21 while Imtaz Hosein contributed 19.

Two former Guyana youth players Harrienarine Chattergoon and Sharaz Ramcharran represented Apollo Sports Club but failed to make impression in both departments.

Kevin George also with the dignity of playing for Guyana at the youth level, attired for Melbourne Sports Club.

At the presentation, Pooran was named man-of-the-match and given one also for his outstanding bowling figures as the best bowler while the winner took home one also.