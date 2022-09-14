New offshore support vessels and logistics services company launched

Kaieteur News – Having been established in Guyana since 2020, Intertec Inc., a new company providing multi-purpose offshore supply vessels and logistics services for the Oil and Gas Industry, on Tuesday held its official launch at the Marriott Hotel.

The company’s Managing Director, Hannah Vogel London informed the media that Intertec Inc., is a 100 percent Guyanese-owned entity and is geared not only to provide offshore services but to target locals to have many of them participate and employed in the oil and gas sector.

“It is our mission to be as inclusive as possible and to retain 95 percent Guyanese national employees. We hope that in turn this will create the basis for a more equal social contract here in Guyana, allowing locals a new company providing Multi-Purpose Offshore Supply Vessels for the Oil and Gas Industry,” she indicated.

Ms. Vogel London, who manages Intertec Inc. with her husband Lawrence London, who is of Guyanese heritage, noted that they decided to come back to Guyana to offer the services that they think are not currently provided by Guyanese companies at the level they operate.

“We’re here to do it better and bigger. We know there are one or two companies here monopolising vessel services. However, we believe there is huge opportunity for competition,” she told media operatives.

Speaking about competition, the Managing Director stated that “So we will compete and we will improve on the level of services to bring a vast amount of experience and knowledge here into Guyana. We will offer the global fleet to Guyana’s oil and gas industry supplying top quality vessels and first class crew.”

In addition to that, as the company develops, she revealed that they will be increasing their staff appropriately and hiring crew that they need on a permanent basis.

The company, she added, has plans to implement a maritime training programme, which would target locals to have them equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge for the emerging sector.

Ms. Vogel London, who is the former Business Director of Development of Internship Limited, said that though the business was established in back in 2020, she and her husband have years of experience in providing services for the offshore operations.

“My father has been in the shipping business for over 40 years and I myself have worked for 15 years in this industry, having grown up around vessels from a very young age,” she shared.