Joint Venture Insurance Group appoints Gavin Ramsoondar as Finance Director

Kaieteur News – In keeping with the nation’s local content drive, ‘CIC Insurance Brokers Guyana Inc’. has appointed Gavin Ramsoondar, a young, well-known business professional, to its Board of Directors.

This newspaper previously reported that ‘CIC Insurance Brokers Guyana Inc’. represents a joint venture partnership between Trinidad’s ‘CIC Insurance Brokers’ and Guyana’s ‘ZARC Group of Companies’. The local insurance company is majority owned by ‘ZARC’ too.

Ramsoondar, who will also serve as the company’s Finance Director, is likewise recognised for his roles as the Chief Financial Officer at Guyanese-owned, ZARC, and the Treasurer of both the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC). He said he looks forward to his expanding portfolio, with the hopes of aligning CIC’s long-term goals with Guyana’s projected economic development.

Ramsoondar said, “We look forward to the growth and enhancement of CIC. We plan on being a long-term contributor to the Guyanese economy and insurance industry, while offering sound insurance brokerage and consultancy to our valued clients.”

CIC, well renowned for its risk advisory services, risk transfer via insurance products and claims advocacy, also offers commercial insurance for companies in the oil and gas, financial, manufacturing, hospitality and retail sectors. With its technical expertise and unmatched customer service, the company also looks forward to forging and fostering new relationships with corporate Guyana.

Ramsoondar noted, “CIC will utilise our vast knowledge to help develop our clients’ businesses while working with insurers to develop new policies. With Guyana’s current trajectory, we want to be able to quickly provide tailored insurance products for our clients while ensuring that they are ready for this new Guyana.”

Additionally, CIC plans to participate in and contribute towards various projects that align with the company’s ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ strategy. It also plans to provide educational sessions that will help to inform and educate Guyanese on how the insurance industry operates, and why the tools and mechanisms needed to operate within the industry will need to be upgraded as the country’s market continues to evolve.

CIC said it looks forward to working and partnering with all relevant stakeholders in Guyana to ensure the long-term viability and sustainability of its business, while providing comprehensive technical expertise and professionalism to its clients.