How has Freddie libelled UG?

Dear Editor,

I read a release from one Krest Cummings of the PR department of the University of Guyana (UG) advising that it has forwarded to its legal advisors a commentary from Freddie Kissoon. The department complains that Freddie penned three non-factual statements about it. It did not identify them.

There was direct reference to a comment about Prof. Allisa Trotz who had applied for the position to head the ‘Rodney Chair’. The release did not say what is non-factual about Freddie’s comment on the ‘Rodney Chair’.

I am curious what is so libelous about Freddie’s comment on the ‘Rodney Chair’. Freddie is of the view that Trotz is not qualified for the position. That is a matter for Trotz to address on whether Freddie libel her in evaluating her qualification. He did not denigrate her education. Freddie said she studied women studies not history like Freddie and I did, not political science like Baytoram Ramharack, Swami Aksharnand and myself did, and not sociology like I did. Freddie makes valid points on who would qualify for the ‘Rodney Chair’. He said he will oppose Trotz probable appointment and will protest her selection. He did not say that UG already hired her. He is opposed to her hiring and gave reasons. He is right that Trotz did not come out publicly against the 2020 rigging. It is his democratic right to oppose and or support someone for a position. Why does the university PR department want to silence Freddie or censure his views which are not offensive to it?

UG says claims or allegations can be fact checked before being penned. If one were to fact check every opinion, then no opinion will be penned. I embrace the view expressed by the American founding fathers that bad speech or bad opinion is better than no speech or no opinion. The early US Supreme Court agreed with the founding fathers. Free speech must be absolutely protected. UG must not be thin skinned. Best wishes to UG on its plans for the future.

Can UG say how Freddie offend it or what is/are non-factual in his commentaries? I would be interested in knowing what the legal department says. What libel case would they recommend against Freddie? Freddie would not be silenced by threats.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram