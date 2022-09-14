Latest update September 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyanese in rush for CPL tickets

Sep 14, 2022 Sports

– CPL comes to Guyana on September 21

Hundreds outside the CPL Box office on Camp Street (photo compliments: Newsroom)

some of the Cricket fans who were lucky enough to reach inside the CPL box Office. (photo compliments: Newsroom)

Kaieteur News – Guyanese cricket lovers turned out in their numbers to purchase tickets on Tuesday morning as the second batch for the knockout stage and final and were made available at the CPL Box Office on Camp Street.

Kaieteur Sport visited the office at around 15:30hrs and lines were still cued outside the Box Office.

It was understood that some fans had journeyed from around Guyana from as early as 03:00hrs to ensure they will be able to gain entry at Providence.

According to the CPL, tickets purchased from unauthorized sellers will be voided and will not be accepted at the stadium. Fans are also reminded never to buy printouts of e-tickets from third party sellers; these will not be accepted for entry.

Fans who try to purchase more than the allowed limits by making multiple orders risk their orders being cancelled in full.

Tickets are on sale for the following matches:
10am, 27 September – Qualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2nd place
7pm, 27 September – Eliminator – 3rd place vs 4th place
7pm, 28 September – Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1
7pm 30 September – Hero CPL final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

The Amazon Warriors will play four matches in five days before the tournament head to the knockout stage.

After facing the Jamaica Tallawahs on Wednesday September 21, the Amazon Warriors will clash with St Lucia Kings (September 22), Trinbago Knight Riders (September 24) and Barbados Royals on September 25. Guyana will play all their home games at 19:00hrs.

