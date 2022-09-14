Guyanese fighters to invade T&T for ‘Big Bang’ MMA event

Kaieteur News

By Rawle Toney

Several fighters from Guyana are set to invade Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday October 1 for the highly anticipated ‘Big Bang’ Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event.

Hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Mixed Martial Arts Federation (TTMAF), in collaboration

Ruff and Tuff Caribbean MMA League, Guyana will join fighters from the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Grenada, St Lucia and Suriname for what will be the first MMA competition of its kind in over two years.

Jason Fraser, president of the TTMMAF and the Pan Am region of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), told Kaieteur News that he was happy to be able to bring together the Caribbean’s most prized MMA fighters.

“It’s going to be a night of action,” Fraser said, pointing to a rematch of the IMMAF Pan Am MMA Championship Heavyweight finals between Trinidad and Tobago’s Jeremy Rodulfo and Guyana’s Carl Ramsey.

The two fighters met for the first time in Monterrey, Mexico in June and it was Rodulfo who controlled the fight, showing his jujitsu experience and superiority against Ramsey, who is more known as a ferocious striker.

For most of the fight, Rodulfo had Ramsey pinned to the ground, and it was straight ‘ground and pound’ from the Trinidadian thereafter.

Referee Horacio Villanueva was forced to step in as Rodulfo pounded away on Ramsey, who, at the time, was helpless.

Fraser believes that the two fighters are worthy of being the headliner, taking into consideration that Ramsey is of the opinion that he has what it takes to beat the more experienced Rodulfo.

According to Fraser, Guyana’s team will come from members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) MMA club.

“It’s the first of many events planned for the year and from here we go to St Maarten and then to Guyana in February. There’s a lot taking place in the Caribbean region with the development of Amateur MMA,” Fraser said.

Under the leadership of Gavin Singh, the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMAF) has been one of the leading members of the IMMAF in the Caribbean with regards to the growth and development of MMA.

With participation at the IMMAF World Championships where Guyana was the only representative from the Caribbean, as well as the Pan Am Championship where they joined Trinidad and Jamaica, the GYMMAF is enjoying a fruitful showing since coming into existence.

The GYMMAF was unanimously voted in as one of the 20 new member associations affiliated to the IMMAF, following the global amateur MMA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Congress in Abu Dhabi in January.

Guyana was represented by Dr Sawan Jagnarain at the AGM/Congress which was held at the Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel.

The IMMAF’s AGM/Congress featured 120 delegates at the event, which was chaired by Densign White, the Federation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The GYMMAF, headed by Gavin Singh, in 2021 received its conditional affiliation to the IMMAF.