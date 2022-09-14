GOA elections date to be announced upon completion of financial audit

Kaieteur News

By Rawle Toney

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) will announce the date of their elections upon the completion of an audit of their finances.

The GOA elections, according to sources, could be held by the end of October this year.

The reliable source told Kaieteur News that following the completion of the association’s Audited Financial statement’s completion, members will need a 21-day notice.

It is one of the most anticipated elections of the GOA, since for the first time in almost three decades, that the GOA will see a new president.

On June 17, the GOA’s General Council voted in favour of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation in its new constitution for an age limit of 70 for severing members of its Executive Committee.

The vote ultimately ended former Chief Magistrate, Kalam Juman-Yassin’s tenure at the helm of the GOA; a position he has held since 1996.

Yassin, 75, was seeking another term in office.

Meanwhile, there has been no announcement of a potential candidate for the GOA presidency, with only Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold and silver medallist, Aliann Pompey, hinting of serving in the capacity of vice president.