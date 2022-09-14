GOA elections date to be announced upon completion of financial audit

Latest update September 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 14, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News
By Rawle Toney
The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) will announce the date of their elections upon the completion of an audit of their finances.
The GOA elections, according to sources, could be held by the end of October this year.
The reliable source told Kaieteur News that following the completion of the association’s Audited Financial statement’s completion, members will need a 21-day notice.
It is one of the most anticipated elections of the GOA, since for the first time in almost three decades, that the GOA will see a new president.
On June 17, the GOA’s General Council voted in favour of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation in its new constitution for an age limit of 70 for severing members of its Executive Committee.
The vote ultimately ended former Chief Magistrate, Kalam Juman-Yassin’s tenure at the helm of the GOA; a position he has held since 1996.
Yassin, 75, was seeking another term in office.
Meanwhile, there has been no announcement of a potential candidate for the GOA presidency, with only Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold and silver medallist, Aliann Pompey, hinting of serving in the capacity of vice president.
Sep 14, 2022– CPL comes to Guyana on September 21 Kaieteur News – Guyanese cricket lovers turned out in their numbers to purchase tickets on Tuesday morning as the second batch for the knockout stage...
Sep 14, 2022
Sep 14, 2022
Sep 14, 2022
Sep 14, 2022
Sep 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – This country is so filled with crushing, drowning hypocrisy that it compels patriots to expose this... more
There is an old saying in Guyana: “You cannot put a little boy to do a big man’s job.” What is being exposed each passing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]