Former Judges to preside over COI into March 2020 elections

Kaieteur News – Three top ranking former members of the judiciary were sworn in at the Office of the President on Tuesday to preside over the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into March 2020 elections.

The COI panel was sworn in at a simple ceremony held at the Office of the President. Justice of the Appeal (retired) of Turks and Caicos, Stanley John, former Chancellor of the Judiciary (Guyana), Carl Singh, High Court Judge (Belize) and former Justice of Appeal (Ag.) in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Godfrey P. Smith, were officially commissioned by Chief Magistrate (Ag.) Ann McLennan in the presence of Government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corp. as well as other dignitaries.

Following the swearing in, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, told the media even though the COI is costly, it is needed.

“Commissions of Inquiry of this type, being composed by the stature of persons that compose this COI is never a cheap undertaking but monetary value alone cannot determine the importance of events,” he said, adding “The world saw, (and) you all saw, flagrant attempts made to alter unlawfully the results of those elections at several stages.”

“That must be interrogated, that must be investigated so that persons can be held responsible…The illegality and the conspiratorial role played by many will be exposed and it will form part of the permanent part of this record of this country,” Nandlall added.

President Ali announced back in June that the COI would be established to inquire into the 2020 elections.

The members of the COI are expected to examine the post-polling day period, when there were alleged attempts by the APNU+AFC to rig the elections.

He said that the inquiry is also expected to provide a foundation on which the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) could fix the electoral system.

Additionally, the findings will be used to hold persons accountable, especially if they are found to have been involved in illegal activities.

To assist the commission with its work, Dr. Afari Jayan and Dr. Nasim Zaidi, have been identified as resource personnel.