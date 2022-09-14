Ex-cop arrested after businessman abducted, robbed

Kaieteur News – A businessman is alleging that an ongoing dispute over a sum of money led some men to abduct and rob him of millions in gold and diamond jewellery on Monday evening.

Police have since detained an ex-policeman said to be involved in the businessman’s abduction which took place around 19:00hrs at a popular bar located at Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

The businessman told police that he was drinking at the bar when two men with whom he has an ongoing dispute over money, pulled up in a vehicle and walked up to him in the company of the ex-policeman.

They allegedly began physically assaulting him as they demanded their money. The victim claimed that the ex-policeman advised his assailants to ‘take him away’ (abduct him). His attackers agreed and they forced him into the back seat of their vehicle and drove off.

He added that while they were in the vicinity of Vlissengen Road, one of the men held him at gunpoint and relieved him of a gold and diamond band worth $1.5M, one black diamond gold ring valued at $1.2M and a $900,000 gold chain. The businessman said that the assault did not end there. He related that they took him to one of their homes in Kitty and at gunpoint forced him to sign a statement claiming that he owes them $900,000. With the signed statement in their possession, the suspects took him to Church Street where they dumped him out of their vehicle in front of a hotel.

After the matter was reported, detectives visited the bar where he was abducted to conduct investigations and several individuals, including the bar owner, corroborated the businessman’s story.

The bar owner reportedly told police that she was in the bar’s kitchen when she heard the commotion at the front. The woman told police that when she came out, she saw two men ‘beating up’ the businessman and forcing him into the vehicle. She recalled asking the ex-policeman to stop them but he refused to help.

Detectives have since arrested the ex-policeman and he is currently in custody at the Kitty Police Station as an investigation continues. This publication understands that the two abductors are still at large.