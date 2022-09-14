Latest update September 14th, 2022 12:45 AM

Education Ministry launches initiative to ‘uplift’ skilled persons

Sep 14, 2022 News

C-TVET Chairman, Mr. Floyd Scott

Kaieteur News – The Council for Technical Vocational Education and Training (C-TVET) on Monday launched the Prior Learning Assessment Recognition (PLAR) at Herdmanston Lodge, Queenstown.

According to the Ministry of Education, PLAR is a process which allows individuals to identify, document, have assessed and gain recognition for their prior learning. The aim is to ensure skilled persons are certified. The idea behind PLAR is that the learning takes place in different educational settings and is assessed through experience outside of classrooms.

During the feature address, the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton underscored the importance of a skilled and certified workforce in the development of a country.
“Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR) creates a system of equality and equity for the conferring of vocational credential service delivery to Guyanese who choose to acquire skills through alternative means- outside the classroom setting.”

He further reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to making available the necessary resources for the implementation of TVET programmes.
Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson in brief remarks noted that being certified enables skilled persons to uplift themselves and allows them to make meaningful contributions to society.

Director for the Council for Technical Vocational Education and Training, Mr. Patrick Chinedu Onwuzirike highlighted that a recent study showed that there are thousands of Guyanese without certification. As such, he deemed the launch a milestone that will effect momentous change in the development of human capital across the country.

Similar sentiments were expressed by C-TVET Chairman, Mr. Floyd Scott. He said that PLAR will certainly revolutionise technical education and more so the national economy by creating opportunities for persons to be recognised and certified for their skills.

A section of the gathering at the launch of PLAR on Monday

