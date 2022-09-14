Dion Bascom for court today

Kaieteur News – Today, weeks after the police were advised to institute several criminal charges against Detective Sergeant Dion Bascom, the detective is slated to appear before a City Magistrate in relation to three cyber – crime offences.

This development comes after Bascom made accusations about an alleged police cover-up in the murder of Ricardo Fagundes, known as ‘Paper Shorts’.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that Bascom will be appearing in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for three counts of using a computer system to humiliate a person, contrary to section 19(5) (a) of the Cyber Crime Act of 2018.

The first charge alleges that on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, Bascom used a computer system to transmit electronic data with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Superintendent Chabinauth Singh.

The two other charges allege that on August 13 and 19, 2022, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, the detective used a computer system to transmit electronic data with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to Superintendent Mitchell Caesar.

Bascom had made a Facebook live accusing several high-ranking members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) of covering-up the findings unearthed in the Paper Shorts’ murder investigation. In fact, he had made accusations against his bosses at the Force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), claiming that they were bribed to cover-up the March 2021.

‘Paper Shorts’ was gunned down on March 21, 2021, moments after stepping out of a popular bar on Main Street, Georgetown by two men who emerged from the back seat of a heavily tinted, white Toyota Fielder Wagon.

Following Bascom’s allegations, the Force had not only denied the claims but had called Bascom a liar and even investigated him for breaching its code of conduct. Nevertheless, Bascom stood by his allegations and publicly stated that he had evidence too. He had stated, however, that he was fearful for his life and needed protection.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken had called Bascom’s allegations unfounded and malicious in nature. He also claimed that Bascom never provided evidence to back-up his allegations and had failed to submit himself for an investigation.

Hicken also related that the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) had conducted an investigation against Bascom and submitted a case file with recommendations to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali Hack, SC, for legal advice. On August 24, the DPP recommended that criminal charges be brought against Bascom.

Added to this, last Friday the Home Affairs Ministry announced that the Regional Security System (RSS), which was invited to review the police’s probe in the matter, found no evidence of a cover-up in the murder matter and called Bascom’s claims hearsay.