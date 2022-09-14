De Coal-a-Shun nah gat credibility

Kaieteur News – De Coal-a-Shun nah gat credibility. Dem bin claim how de SOPs prove dem win de election. But up to now dem can’t produce dese SOPS which prove dem win de election.

But dem continuing to box demselves in a corner by claiming how jumbie and migrants vote. At one time, dem even produce a list ah people. De newspapers, including de Waterfall newspaper, went to check de list and dem find most ah de people wah de Coal-a-Shun seh bin dead or outside de country.

One reporter get vex because de Coal-a-Shun put she aunty name pon de list. And de reporter know dat she aunty nah dead.

De list did find its way to GECOM and dem send it to de passport office fuh verification. But before de passport office could find de people, de reporters dem done find dem. Suh de bubble buss. De narrative get discredited and de Coal-a-Shun suffering a credibility crisis.

Now de Govament ask fuh de list. But dem nah into simply rechecking de list. It look like if jail gan pass fuh dem wah bin try fuh claim how living people dead and dem wah deh hay, gone abroad.

De Govament launch a Commission of Inquiry. De Coal-a-Shun gan get a chance fuh prove dat de dead and migrants bin vote. But dem boys done tek a bet dem nah gan go to de COI.

But dem gan continue fuh tell people how de list bloated and how de dead vote. Just like in 1968, 1973 and 1980 and 1985.

Talk half, leff half.