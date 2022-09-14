Latest update September 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De Coal-a-Shun nah gat credibility

Sep 14, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – De Coal-a-Shun nah gat credibility. Dem bin claim how de SOPs prove dem win de election. But up to now dem can’t produce dese SOPS which prove dem win de election.

But dem continuing to box demselves in a corner by claiming how jumbie and migrants vote. At one time, dem even produce a list ah people. De newspapers, including de Waterfall newspaper, went to check de list and dem find most ah de people wah de Coal-a-Shun seh bin dead or outside de country.

One reporter get vex because de Coal-a-Shun put she aunty name pon de list. And de reporter know dat she aunty nah dead.
De list did find its way to GECOM and dem send it to de passport office fuh verification. But before de passport office could find de people, de reporters dem done find dem. Suh de bubble buss. De narrative get discredited and de Coal-a-Shun suffering a credibility crisis.

Now de Govament ask fuh de list. But dem nah into simply rechecking de list. It look like if jail gan pass fuh dem wah bin try fuh claim how living people dead and dem wah deh hay, gone abroad.
De Govament launch a Commission of Inquiry. De Coal-a-Shun gan get a chance fuh prove dat de dead and migrants bin vote. But dem boys done tek a bet dem nah gan go to de COI.
But dem gan continue fuh tell people how de list bloated and how de dead vote. Just like in 1968, 1973 and 1980 and 1985.

Talk half, leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyanese in rush for CPL tickets

Guyanese in rush for CPL tickets

Sep 14, 2022

– CPL comes to Guyana on September 21 Kaieteur News – Guyanese cricket lovers turned out in their numbers to purchase tickets on Tuesday morning as the second batch for the knockout stage...
Read More
13 to represent Guyana at South American Games

13 to represent Guyana at South American Games

Sep 14, 2022

GOA elections date to be announced upon completion of financial audit

GOA elections date to be announced upon...

Sep 14, 2022

Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race set for Sunday

Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race set for...

Sep 14, 2022

Guyanese fighters to invade T&T for ‘Big Bang’ MMA event

Guyanese fighters to invade T&T for ‘Big...

Sep 14, 2022

Compton, Fruta Conquerors off to impressive start

Compton, Fruta Conquerors off to impressive start

Sep 14, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]