17 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update September 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Health Ministry on Tuesday revealed that within the last assessed 24-hour period, 17 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 71,209.
The Ministry via its dashboard revealed that presently seven persons are in institutional isolation, 153 are in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally.
To date, a total of 69,770 persons have recovered.
