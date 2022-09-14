13 to represent Guyana at South American Games

– Boxing, Squash, Table Tennis and Badminton athletes heading to Paraguay

By Rawle Toney

A total of thirteen athletes from the disciplines of Table Tennis, Badminton, Squash and Boxing will represent Guyana at the October 1 – 15 South American Games in Asunción, Paraguay.

Attorney-At-Law and president of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Keavon Bess, will serve as the contingent’s Chef-de-Mission.

The boxing team will come from Olympian Keevin Allicock, Collin Lewis and Desmond Amsterdam. Terrence Poole is the coach; Gregory Cort is the manager.

Over in table tennis, Coach Idi Lewis will have the services of Christopher Franklin, Shemar Britton, Elishaba Johnson, Chelsea Edghill, Natalie Cummings and Priscilla Greaves.

An experience bunch will represent Squash which includes Nicolette and Taylor Fernandes, Larissa Wiltshire and Ashley Khalil. Garfield Wiltshire is the team’s Manager/coach.

Coach Naeem Haque’s squad will be made up of the Ramdhani siblings, Priyanna and Narayan, along with Akili Haynes.

Meanwhile, it is alleged, according to a source, that a late push is being made to include swimmers and track and field athletes.

Kaieteur News had previous reported that no track and field team was registered for the South American games, even though president of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson, had noted a 10-member team will be present at the Games which started in 1978.

Guyana would’ve won a total of 19 medals (two gold, four silver, thirteen bronze) at the games which are held every four years since its inaugural staging in Bolivia.

At the 2018 Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, the country finished with five medals – one silver and four bronze.

The 2022 edition of multi-sport event will see Curacao, Aruba and Panama joining the 12 independent countries in South America.

French Guiana, the only department/territory on the South American continent, will not be present at the games.