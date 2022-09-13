‘Shut up’ fake North American Guyanese

Dear Editor,

I take serious offence when North American Guyanese apers, especially the pretentious scholars, make silly remarks regarding things they are clueless about. I am specifically referring to the belittling of our students for the amazing success at the NGSA, CSEC/CXC and CAPE, and by extension, the aspersions cast at the Minster/Ministry of Education. I mean social media has given them a refuge where they can ‘cuss’ incognito, and so I need to redress a few things, and hopefully, one day I will get to debate, live too, with these scholars manqué.

First, this year continues the upward trend of recorded increased pass rate and improved performances in a number of subjects at all the exams. More importantly, there was an increase of candidates who registered to write exams this year – a total of 10,368 candidates as compared to 9808 in 2021 for CSEC. And likewise, 68.5 percent when compared to 66.3 percent in 2021 for CSEC. CAPE increased to 93.22 percent this year while the pass rate was 90.86 percent for 2021. These figures alone say a whole lot, and at no time, did the Head of Education, Priya Manickchand, ever intimate perfection of the sector. But under her guidance, input and assiduous work, things are on the rise. I am very sure, based on her desire and practice of being in the field, she will keep on ‘bridging gaps’ and ‘filling holes’ when and where necessary.

The next thing I want these ‘copy cats’ North Americans to know is that the CSEC/CXC and CAPE are internationally recognised and accepted. I did notice that after the Tradewinds crew was not able to belittle the accomplishments as reflected in grades and numbers, they started demeaning these exams. So here are the debunking facts.

In Guyana and the Caribbean, 5 CXC/CSEC subjects with Grades 1 to 3 passes form the equivalent of a U.S high school diploma, the GED and the U.K GCSE O Level exams, and thus are recognised internationally as the qualification for entry into tertiary institutions in countries such as the United States, the UK and Canada.

Concerning those few who were trying to smear the regional exams, Ontario universities accept the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE). The completed CAPE diploma must include a total of at least six individual units with grades of one, two or three. CSEC subjects must be at the General Proficiency level with grades of one, two or three. Subject to competition, applicants may be required to present averages/grades above the minimum. Prerequisites at the CAPE Level are highly recommended. Some institutions will also consider a preliminary year at the University of the West Indies, Barbados Community College or equivalent in lieu of the CAPE diploma.

And for the British-Patterned Education (GCE), the Minimum Requirements are: GCSE/ IGCSE/ O Level – At least three different subject areas at the GCSE/ IGCSE/ O Level with final grades of at least ‘B/6’ or higher in one subject and ‘C/4’ or higher in two other subjects. And GCE AS Level – Four different A-Level subjects with predicted and final grades of ‘B’ or better in two subjects and ‘C’ or better in two other subjects or GCE A Level – Two or more A Level subjects, with predicted and final grades of ‘B’ or higher in one subject and ‘C’ or higher in another subject.

As a matter of fact, I know of many students who exited high schools in Guyana, and because they met the required Canadian standards, obtained Student Visas and are now in the Canada pursuing the tertiary education. Then many schools in Guyana are constantly introducing their prospective graduates to North American universities. In fact, these ‘sessions of introduction,’ via specially arranged webinars, are being hosted by the very universities themselves, as they seek to recruit students internationally.

I close the issue with deserved accolades for the Minister of Education and the students.

Yours truly,

Singh