Second batch of Hero CPL knockout tickets going on sale

Latest update September 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2022 Sports
(CPL) – The second batch of tickets for the Hero Caribbean Premier League knockout matches will be going on sale at the Box Office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown from 9am on Tuesday 13 September, including tickets for the final.
All of these matches will take place at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence between the 27 and 30 September.
Tickets purchased from unauthorized sellers will be voided and will not be accepted at the stadium. Fans are also reminded never to buy printouts of e-tickets from third party sellers, these will not be accepted for entry. Fans who try to purchase more than the allowed limits by making multiple orders risk their orders being cancelled in full.
Tickets will be on sale for the following fixtures:
10am, 27 September – Qualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2nd place
7pm, 27 September – Eliminator – 3rd place vs 4th place
7pm, 28 September – Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1
7pm 30 September – Hero CPL final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2
Sep 13, 2022(CWI) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced a seventeen-member provisional squad to take on New Zealand Women in three CG United One Day Internationals (ODIs) from September 16-22 at...
Sep 13, 2022
Sep 13, 2022
Sep 13, 2022
Sep 13, 2022
Sep 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana has responded to my column yesterday and that reply (see the letters section)... more
Kaieteur News – The Regional Security System (RSS) was not asked to carry out any investigation. It was requested to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There are intermittent squabbles in the Permanent Council of the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]