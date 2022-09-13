Latest update September 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Second batch of Hero CPL knockout tickets going on sale

Sep 13, 2022 Sports

(CPL) – The second batch of tickets for the Hero Caribbean Premier League knockout matches will be going on sale at the Box Office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown from 9am on Tuesday 13 September, including tickets for the final.

GAW spinner Gudakesh Motie tries to avoid Patriots’ Andre Fletcher. (Getty Images)

All of these matches will take place at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence between the 27 and 30 September.

Tickets purchased from unauthorized sellers will be voided and will not be accepted at the stadium. Fans are also reminded never to buy printouts of e-tickets from third party sellers, these will not be accepted for entry.  Fans who try to purchase more than the allowed limits by making multiple orders risk their orders being cancelled in full.

Tickets will be on sale for the following fixtures:

10am, 27 September – Qualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2nd place

7pm, 27 September – Eliminator – 3rd place vs 4th place

7pm, 28 September – Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1

7pm 30 September – Hero CPL final – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

CWI selects Women’s ODI Squad for series against New Zealand

CWI selects Women’s ODI Squad for series against New Zealand

Sep 13, 2022

(CWI) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced a seventeen-member provisional squad to take on New Zealand Women in three CG United One Day Internationals (ODIs) from September 16-22 at...
Read More
Faf keeps Kings’ hopes alive with win over Patriots

Faf keeps Kings’ hopes alive with win over...

Sep 13, 2022

Dozens Turn Out for Beginners Golf Event

Dozens Turn Out for Beginners Golf Event

Sep 13, 2022

More than 200 ‘Kool Kidz’ enjoy GFF Summer Futsal Festival

More than 200 ‘Kool Kidz’ enjoy GFF Summer...

Sep 13, 2022

Dr. Haynes Health and Wellness Centre donates Lawn Mowers to Mackenzie Sports Club

Dr. Haynes Health and Wellness Centre donates...

Sep 13, 2022

Second batch of Hero CPL knockout tickets going on sale

Second batch of Hero CPL knockout tickets going...

Sep 13, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]