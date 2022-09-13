Latest update September 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One new COVID-19 case, one person in ICU

Sep 13, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Health Ministry on Monday revealed via its daily dashboard that within the last 24hour period, one new COVID-19 case has been recorded while one patient is admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.

According to the dashboard data, eight persons are in institutional isolation, 158 are in home isolation, two are in institutional quarantined and to date, a total of 69,746 persons have recovered from the virus.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

CWI selects Women’s ODI Squad for series against New Zealand

CWI selects Women’s ODI Squad for series against New Zealand

Sep 13, 2022

(CWI) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced a seventeen-member provisional squad to take on New Zealand Women in three CG United One Day Internationals (ODIs) from September 16-22 at...
Read More
Faf keeps Kings’ hopes alive with win over Patriots

Faf keeps Kings’ hopes alive with win over...

Sep 13, 2022

Dozens Turn Out for Beginners Golf Event

Dozens Turn Out for Beginners Golf Event

Sep 13, 2022

More than 200 ‘Kool Kidz’ enjoy GFF Summer Futsal Festival

More than 200 ‘Kool Kidz’ enjoy GFF Summer...

Sep 13, 2022

Dr. Haynes Health and Wellness Centre donates Lawn Mowers to Mackenzie Sports Club

Dr. Haynes Health and Wellness Centre donates...

Sep 13, 2022

Second batch of Hero CPL knockout tickets going on sale

Second batch of Hero CPL knockout tickets going...

Sep 13, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]