One new COVID-19 case, one person in ICU

Kaieteur News – The Health Ministry on Monday revealed via its daily dashboard that within the last 24hour period, one new COVID-19 case has been recorded while one patient is admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.

According to the dashboard data, eight persons are in institutional isolation, 158 are in home isolation, two are in institutional quarantined and to date, a total of 69,746 persons have recovered from the virus.