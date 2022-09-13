One new COVID-19 case, one person in ICU

Latest update September 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Health Ministry on Monday revealed via its daily dashboard that within the last 24hour period, one new COVID-19 case has been recorded while one patient is admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.
According to the dashboard data, eight persons are in institutional isolation, 158 are in home isolation, two are in institutional quarantined and to date, a total of 69,746 persons have recovered from the virus.
Sep 13, 2022(CWI) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced a seventeen-member provisional squad to take on New Zealand Women in three CG United One Day Internationals (ODIs) from September 16-22 at...
