Latest update September 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One house destroyed, two others damaged

Sep 13, 2022 News

…as fire rips through Anna Catherina Sea Dam 

Kaieteur News – At least one family was left homeless on Sunday after a fire ripped through a Seaview (sea dam), Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara house and a nearby furniture store, causing damage to two other houses in the process.

According to information released by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), at around 21:43 hours on Sunday, the Leonora Fire Station received a call for help to put out a fire at a house at Anna Catherina sea dam. Upon arrival, the GFS revealed that its ranks observed a one-flat wooden and concrete house engulfed in flames. The fire, said to be electrical in origin, destroyed the house completely which was owned by 38-year-old Ravindra Balkissoon. The fire not only left Balkissoon and three family members homeless but it also destroyed a furniture store he operated next door to his house.

Also damaged by the fire were sections of a two-storey wooden and concrete house, Lot 67 Seaview, which was situated on the southern side of Balkissoon’s home. Forty-seven-year-old Mark Jelto, and his family of three, resided on the upper floor while the bottom flat was utilised as a liquor restaurant. Another one-flat wooden and concrete house on the western side of Balkissoon’s home, Lot 31 Seaview, owned and occupied by 56-year-old Sherina Mohamed, which was also home to two of her family members, sustained some damage as well. According to the GFS, the diligent effort of firefighters ensured that the blaze was extinguished thus preventing further damage to property.

The house which was destroyed completely by the fire

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

CWI selects Women’s ODI Squad for series against New Zealand

CWI selects Women’s ODI Squad for series against New Zealand

Sep 13, 2022

(CWI) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday announced a seventeen-member provisional squad to take on New Zealand Women in three CG United One Day Internationals (ODIs) from September 16-22 at...
Read More
Faf keeps Kings’ hopes alive with win over Patriots

Faf keeps Kings’ hopes alive with win over...

Sep 13, 2022

Dozens Turn Out for Beginners Golf Event

Dozens Turn Out for Beginners Golf Event

Sep 13, 2022

More than 200 ‘Kool Kidz’ enjoy GFF Summer Futsal Festival

More than 200 ‘Kool Kidz’ enjoy GFF Summer...

Sep 13, 2022

Dr. Haynes Health and Wellness Centre donates Lawn Mowers to Mackenzie Sports Club

Dr. Haynes Health and Wellness Centre donates...

Sep 13, 2022

Second batch of Hero CPL knockout tickets going on sale

Second batch of Hero CPL knockout tickets going...

Sep 13, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]