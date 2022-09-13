One house destroyed, two others damaged

…as fire rips through Anna Catherina Sea Dam

Kaieteur News – At least one family was left homeless on Sunday after a fire ripped through a Seaview (sea dam), Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara house and a nearby furniture store, causing damage to two other houses in the process.

According to information released by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), at around 21:43 hours on Sunday, the Leonora Fire Station received a call for help to put out a fire at a house at Anna Catherina sea dam. Upon arrival, the GFS revealed that its ranks observed a one-flat wooden and concrete house engulfed in flames. The fire, said to be electrical in origin, destroyed the house completely which was owned by 38-year-old Ravindra Balkissoon. The fire not only left Balkissoon and three family members homeless but it also destroyed a furniture store he operated next door to his house.

Also damaged by the fire were sections of a two-storey wooden and concrete house, Lot 67 Seaview, which was situated on the southern side of Balkissoon’s home. Forty-seven-year-old Mark Jelto, and his family of three, resided on the upper floor while the bottom flat was utilised as a liquor restaurant. Another one-flat wooden and concrete house on the western side of Balkissoon’s home, Lot 31 Seaview, owned and occupied by 56-year-old Sherina Mohamed, which was also home to two of her family members, sustained some damage as well. According to the GFS, the diligent effort of firefighters ensured that the blaze was extinguished thus preventing further damage to property.