ISKF Guyana promotes eight Blackbelts to Higher Rank

– Six attained International Judges License

This summer punctuated the underlying work of the International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF) – Guyana chief instructor and country director Sensei Christopher Chaves. Over the past six years, he has been working with his students to prepare for Dan testing.

He was also instrumental in lobbying ISKF HQ in the USA to have Sensei Peter Warren – 8th dan (ISKF A – Class Examiner, Judge, and Technical Committee Member) from Barbados be the Chief Examiner.

Sensei Peter Warren flew in on August 8th and held preliminary training sessions and a special clinic with the entire membership at the HQ Dojo-National Park Karate Studio, Thomas Lands on August 8, 12 and 15, leading up to the day of testing.

Fifty students underwent the Kyu (color belt grading) which was held on August 9 and 10.

The Dan testing, however, punctuated ISKF-Guyana’s Summer with a record number of eight black belts successfully passing their testing for higher rank on August 10.

Those attaining higher rank were Marlon George and Shermon Best, both being promoted from 3rd dan (Sandan) to 4th dan (Yondan).

Alex Rodrigues, Stephanie Kerry, and Kristian Chaves were all promoted to Sandan (3rd Dan black belt), while Rosita Katchay and Tempest Katchay were promoted to Nidan (2nd Dan black belt).

These high-ranking members were tested in advanced Basic Techniques (Kihon), Advanced Katas, and Kumite (sparring). They were required to pass in all three areas to be promoted.

Additionally, adding to ISKF-Guyana’s success, Marlon George, Shermon Best, Alex Rodrigues, Christina Chaves, Storm Katchay, and Stephanie Kerry underwent the theoretical Judges Examination on August 9 and the Practical Examination (in the format of a mini tournament) on Thursday 11th. They all successfully attained their international ISKF Judges License.

Their rank and license will be registered at ISKF-HQ USA and recognized globally enabling those who attained their Judge’s License to judge at regional and international tournaments.

Sensei Peter Warren in his opening comments prior to the commencement of testing stated that in testing for higher rank, students need to perform at a high standard without fault to set the stage.

Sensei Warren addressed the newly awarded students of higher rank, indicating that their performance has met the desired standards, satisfying the three key areas they were graded against.

ISKF Guyana Chief Instructor, Sensei Christopher Chaves, congratulated all the successful karatekas.

He summarized that their success was a direct result of their commitment to training over the years and now that has paid off bringing further validation to the work of the organization.

Sensei Chaves wholeheartedly thanked Sensei Peter Warren for his presence and stewardship and most of all his imparting knowledge to the local karatekas.

Lastly, Sensei Chaves mentioned training continues as per normal given their upcoming 2022 ISKF International Master Camp & Goodwill Tournament being held this November 18 to 20th, at the Philadelphia Marriott Old City, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Thus far, the Guyana contingent total of 56 persons, of which 33 are participants and 23 are parents/guardians.