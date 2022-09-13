GTT restores service

Dear Editor,

Thank you for publishing my complaint on Friday Sept 9, 2022. GTT responded the same day. By Monday Sept 12, everything was fixed: I opted to retain my landline and recovered it; my fibre line was recovered with the original number; and I recovered the 9 GB data I lost. I must thank GTT for responding quickly and effectively. No technician had to visit me.

I am a long-time customer of GTT and plan to remain so, so I suggest a way be provided for the resolution of problems without recourse to writing to the newspapers when the case number system fails.

Alfred Bhulai