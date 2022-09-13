Govt. spends $320M to fix two pontoons on DHB

Latest update September 13th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2022 News
…construction of new crossing likely to commence by year end
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works expended $320 million to rehabilitate two pontoons on the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) in the first six months of 2022.
This is according to the Ministry of Finance Mid-Year Report. In the recently publicised document, it was explained that other related works will be carried out to ensure the safety of the structure in the second half of the year. The ministry did not say how much additional funds will be spent to maintain the floating bridge.
Meanwhile, it was noted that works to construct the new Demerara River Crossing is expected to commence in the second half of the year. In May of this year, government signed a US$260M contract with China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and its partners for the completion of the bridge. According to the government, “The hybrid designed bridge will feature a modern four-lane structure (two carriageways), cycle lane, with a length of 2.65 kilometres or about 8,700 feet, driving surface of about 24 meters or 78 feet, with a lifespan of some 100 years.”
Overall, the Ministry of Public Works expended $1.7 billion on bridges across the country, during the first half of the year. Part of this sum was used to start the rehabilitation of 32 bridges along the Kurupukari to Lethem Road corridor. These works are likely to wrap up in the fourth quarter of this year. The Ministry also reported that in the first six months of 2022, it managed to complete construction of the main bridges at Garden of Eden, Chateau Margot, Beterverwagting, and Cemetery Road to support the East Coast and East Bank road network. The Ministry received a total of $27.6 billion for bridges in this year Budget.
