Dr. Haynes Health and Wellness Centre donates Lawn Mowers to Mackenzie Sports Club

– ‘Promised delivered’ says MSC President

Popular Linden businessman, Dr. Joseph Haynes, in the company of his wife Esther, on behalf of their Haynes’ Health and Wellness Clinics, delivered on a promise and handed over two lawn mowers to the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Management Committee Friday last, outside his Linden Mall at Amelia’s Ward.

There to receive the new Honda and reconditioned Troy Built lawn mowers were President of MSC, Avery Trim, Norris King – 1st Vice President and General Secretary Joseph Chapman.

Dr. Haynes was delivering on a promise he made to president Trim since 2019, but when COVID -19 closed operations at the main sports facility, this presentation was delayed. Now with the likelihood of sports being featured this school term it was an ideal time for the owners of the Haynes Health and Wellness Centre, which has operations in Linden and Georgetown, to come on board.

Dr. Haynes told the gathering at the simple handing over ceremony, “This is a brand new Honda lawn mower and this is a reconditioned Troy Built, these are two of the best brands in lawn mowers you can find. My wife and I decided that we are going to doing our part in ensuring that sports continued to be played at a level that is professional.”

Noting this was the fulfillment of a promise made but which was put on hold due to the Pandemic he said, “Corona came and we are here now in fulfilling that promise by beginning by donating two lawn mowers, so that we can get the ball rolling. Sports coming up and I think it is just in time at the level that it used to be…..this is one of the promises that we made and we have a bigger ne that we plan to get a riding lawn mower for the MSC, so that it would be much easier and much faster to get the job done.”He called on the Mackenzie Sports Club’s Management to maintain the level and the standards it was known for over the years, when featured prominently were sports like cricket, athletics and football among several others at what has been a multi-purpose facility in the sports mad town.

Dr. Haynes, who played several sports at this iconic venue in the past, is credited to have organised the first ever 20/20 Football Competition which was held at the Mackenzie Sports Club a few years ago and he intends to once again have a 20/20 competition, most likely before the end of the year at the MSC Ground.

MSC President, Avery Trim, thanked the Haynes for delivering on their promise stating, “I would like to say a hearty thank you to Dr Haynes and his wife for this timely contribution. As he would have rightly said this contribution was on the table since 2018/2019b and due to COVID-19 we were not able to fulfill his promise.”

Also heaping praise on the Linden business man was the MSC’s 1st Vice President Norris King who stated, “Special thanks to Dr. Haynes and family in leading the charge in encouraging corporate Linden to get involved in sports in Linden. We know over the years Linden has been the Mecca for sports in Region 10 (Upper Demerara/ Upper Berbice). I want to use this to encourage all of Linden and Region 10 to return to the MSC as very soon the downstairs will be ready for reopening.”

According to King, the members and the general public at large are invited to be involved in the return of the MSC to be the Home of Champions, as it was not so long ago.