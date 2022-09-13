Latest update September 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Dozens Turn Out for Beginners Golf Event

Sep 13, 2022 Sports

The Nexgen Golf ‘Just for Beginners’ Golf tournament,  sponsored by Survival Supermarket Sheriff Street was held on Saturday with over 50 participants, many of whom had never played golf, taking part in a chipping and putting contest at the Scout Association Ground on Woolford Avenue.

The winners of their respective categories pose with their prizes following the event.

The competition was intense with three players having to go through four putting playoffs to determine the last winner of the magnificent hampers filled with dozens of products sold at Survival Supermarket.

The eventual outcome saw Nevada Dyal, Rupesh Singh, Dhanram Dyal IV, Ryan Brathwaite and Shaian Haniff carting off the main prizes.

The Just for Beginners tournament is designed to allow new players to experience the game without having to worry about competing with experienced golfers and thereby giving a wider range of persons a chance to succeed and win prizes.

The next scheduled competition at the Scout Association Ground will be on Saturday, September 23, from 5-7 pm as players will compete for prizes from Vivaanta Spa.

For more information on how to participate, stop by the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue or call 645-0944.

 

 

