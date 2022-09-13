De man who bin love royalty!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Burnham use to berate de British. He did join de anti-colonial bandwagon and accuse de British of exploiting dem colonies.

But he had a personal fascination with royalty. He did like ride horses like dem king and queen. He use to ride around like wan Emperor pon de road and at Hope Estate which he had like he own. He use to ride around and throw sweets at dem children and cassava sticks at de people. He use to like to look down, both literally and figuratively, pon de people?

And when he become Executive President, he choose de royal colours. De man use to behave as if he was wan Emperor. And he use to talk like if he gat crappo in he throat. Dem seh he copy it from Churchill.

De man did love royalty suh much dat when Prince Charles and Lady Diane get married, he jump pon a plane and went to de wedding. He mean dat he had to be part of de royal festivities.

If he was alive he woulda insist on going to de Queen funeral tuh. When she did come to Guyana in 1964, he bin moving around with she. And he did dress like a royal colonial subject, never mind all he talk about independence and breaking de shackles of colonial rule. Nothing de please he more dan to get shackled to royalty.

De Queen dead and nuff heads of state gan go to de funeral. But who from Guyana gan attend?

Talk half, leff half.