Useful information for the electorate

Dear Editor,

The Attorney General’s recent request to have GECOM avail to him the list, submitted to GECOM by the APNU+AFC, of the names of the persons purportedly impersonated has opened the ‘pandora box’ that provides an opportunity for the public exposure of the following.

1. During the recount of the results of the 2020 elections results, the APNU+AFC submitted to GECOM lists of hundreds of names of persons who it alleged were out of the country or dead for whom other persons turned up and voted.

2. Such lists were forwarded to the Chief Immigration Officer and the Registrar of births and deaths, by GECOM, for verification.

3. Those officers responded substantiating that in many instances the persons listed were indeed dead or overseas.

All of the above is based on documentation that GECOM has in its possession. However, this information was never brought to the attention of the Caribbean Observer team which then wrote into its report: “much was made of the so-called migrant voters (out of jurisdiction) and “phantom voters” but no proof was offered as to the eligibility of the persons who voted”.

A review of GECOM’s operations would have unearthed and exposed this possible cover-up. No wonder the review was voted down.

I reiterate, the AG only requested the information submitted by Harmon with threats of reprisal for those who may have assisted in sourcing the information. He contends that the information has been proven to be false. The official documents which he has studiously avoided in his request, but which he insinuates has been proven to be false, are prima facie evidence of the of electoral mal-practices.

This is useful information for the electorate to have.

Yours truly,

Vincent Alexander

GECOM Commissioner