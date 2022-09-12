Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident at Annandale

Latest update September 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 12, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a report of a hit-and-run fatal accident which occurred early Sunday morning on the Annandale Public Road, East Coast Demerara.
The victim (pedestrian) is a male of East Indian ancestry. His age, name and address are so far unknown, Police said in a release. Enquiries disclosed that the pedestrian was crossing the northern carriageway from South to North when he was struck down by a speeding motorcar, which drove away from the scene. The pedestrian was subsequently picked up in a motionless condition and placed into a Guyana Police Force vehicle and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival. Checks were made in the area for CCTV footage and same were observed and will be reviewed as investigations continue, the Police assured.
