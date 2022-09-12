Latest update September 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New electoral reforms to cater for periodic removal of dead names from voters list – AG Nandlall

Sep 12, 2022 News

Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall, SC

Kaieteur News – Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, SC has said that the proposed amendments to electoral laws will see the removal of dead persons from the ‘voters’ list taking place periodically.
During his live-streamed Facebook show, ‘Issues in the News’, Nandlall addressed accusation by the Opposition-led A Partnership For National Unity +Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) that the Government does not want the names of dead persons removed from the list. He said, the ruling People Progressive Party /Civic (PPP/C) is always in support of a ‘clean voters’ list.

“Let me reject that contention unreservedly, the PPP has always said that the persons who are on that list must be removed based upon provisions in the law that relate to removal of persons from the list,” he said.

The Attorney General revealed that the amendment that the Government is proposing in the electoral reforms is to make it mandatory for dead persons to be removed from the list at periodic intervals.

This, he said, means that persons must be removed from the list based upon the legal grounds for removing them. Death, he stressed is one of the legal grounds to remove persons from the list.
As such, he reiterated that “…. Within the time specified in the amendments, there must be collaboration between the General Registrar’s Office that is the person who keeps all the death records. There must be collaboration between that Office and GECOM for the purpose of comparing records.”

The Government had previously expressed that it wants the law to be very explicit in stating that the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) must secure from the General Registration Office a list of all dead persons to then remove those persons from the voters list. “GECOM has the right now to remove people from the list based on maybe a death certificate, so we want to make the process transparent so GECOM should do that on a large scale,” Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo said back in May.

He added that it must be stated in law that they must share the list of dead persons gathered for every year to the political parties and publicise the list in the newspapers. “We want to put that into the law, so every time they remove dead people, they must share this with all the parties in Guyana and publish it in the newspapers, not just do it in GECOM on their own,” Jagdeo had said.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

JJTRC confirms over 60 registered horses for President’s Cup

JJTRC confirms over 60 registered horses for President’s Cup

Sep 12, 2022

Kaieteur News – Guyana has secured the much anticipated finals of the CPL 2022 carded to commence from September 16th to October 2nd, 2022. Creating history with a mega presentation merging...
Read More
Chulai bowls Royal Strikers U19 to 37-run win

Chulai bowls Royal Strikers U19 to 37-run win

Sep 12, 2022

Everest, DCC, Police, MSC, MYO in winner’s row

Everest, DCC, Police, MSC, MYO in winner’s row

Sep 12, 2022

Melbourne sink Apollo to win CCCA of Toronto 40-over Title

Melbourne sink Apollo to win CCCA of Toronto...

Sep 12, 2022

Trotman claims Gold and Silver for Guyana at FESUPO Championships

Trotman claims Gold and Silver for Guyana at...

Sep 12, 2022

Klaasen’s class hands Warriors first victory of the seaon

Klaasen’s class hands Warriors first victory of...

Sep 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]