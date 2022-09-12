Melbourne sink Apollo to win CCCA of Toronto 40-over Title

Latest update September 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 12, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Under overcast conditions at Keel Top Cricket ground in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne Sports Club defeated Apollo Cricket Club in the finals of the Canadian Commonwealth Cricket Association (CCCA) of Toronto 40-overs Tournament.
On a good batting track, Apollo won the toss and elected to bat, but watched by a small crowd they managed just 88 runs in 23. 2 overs.
No batter reached 20 in a disappointing performance as Kandasammy made 14, Imtiaz Hosein pitched in with 19 and Ian John crafted only 10. Powell Wayne had 2-33, Guyanese Raja Pooran claimed 4-29 while another Guyanese left-arm spinner, Eugene La Fleur, had 2 – 0 for Melbourne who reached 90 – 1.
Former West Indies off-spinning all-rounder Ryan Hurley made an unbeaten 66. The Bajan faced 36 balls with six fours and five sixes while Vinod Woodcock made 10 not out. (Sean Devers)
