Latest update September 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Melbourne sink Apollo to win CCCA of Toronto 40-over Title

Sep 12, 2022 Sports

We are the Champions! Melbourne SC of Toronto, Canada pose after their tournament triumph

Kaieteur News – Under overcast conditions at Keel Top Cricket ground in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne Sports Club defeated Apollo Cricket Club in the finals of the Canadian Commonwealth Cricket Association (CCCA) of Toronto 40-overs Tournament.

On a good batting track, Apollo won the toss and elected to bat, but watched by a small crowd they managed just 88 runs in 23. 2 overs.

No batter reached 20 in a disappointing performance as Kandasammy made 14, Imtiaz Hosein pitched in with 19 and Ian John crafted only 10. Powell Wayne had 2-33, Guyanese Raja Pooran claimed 4-29 while another Guyanese left-arm spinner, Eugene La Fleur, had 2 – 0 for Melbourne who reached 90 – 1.

Former West Indies off-spinning all-rounder Ryan Hurley made an unbeaten 66. The Bajan faced 36 balls with six fours and five sixes while Vinod Woodcock made 10 not out. (Sean Devers)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

JJTRC confirms over 60 registered horses for President’s Cup

JJTRC confirms over 60 registered horses for President’s Cup

Sep 12, 2022

Kaieteur News – Guyana has secured the much anticipated finals of the CPL 2022 carded to commence from September 16th to October 2nd, 2022. Creating history with a mega presentation merging...
Read More
Chulai bowls Royal Strikers U19 to 37-run win

Chulai bowls Royal Strikers U19 to 37-run win

Sep 12, 2022

Everest, DCC, Police, MSC, MYO in winner’s row

Everest, DCC, Police, MSC, MYO in winner’s row

Sep 12, 2022

Melbourne sink Apollo to win CCCA of Toronto 40-over Title

Melbourne sink Apollo to win CCCA of Toronto...

Sep 12, 2022

Trotman claims Gold and Silver for Guyana at FESUPO Championships

Trotman claims Gold and Silver for Guyana at...

Sep 12, 2022

Klaasen’s class hands Warriors first victory of the seaon

Klaasen’s class hands Warriors first victory of...

Sep 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]